 
pakistan
Monday Jul 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Police arrest man for selling 12-year-old daughter into marriage

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 25, 2022

A Pakistani bride in a mass wedding ceremony in Karachi. — AFP/File
A Pakistani bride in a mass wedding ceremony in Karachi. — AFP/File 

  • Father arrested for marrying daughter off for Rs300,000.
  • Police prevent marriage, groom escapes. 
  • Police register case, further investigation takes place. 

JACOBABAD: The police arrested a man for selling off his underage daughter into child marriage.

The incident took place in Jacobabad where a father wanted to get his 12-year-old girl married to a man in exchange for Rs300,000.

Related items

The police prevented the marriage and arrested the father while the groom escaped. 

According to the police, a case has been registered and further investigation is taking place. 

 What are the laws in Pakistan?

It is illegal in Pakistan to marry before the age of 16. Yet, child marriages are prevalent in the country.

According to UNICEF, marriage before the age of 18 is a “fundamental violation of human rights.” 

Sindh is the only province in Pakistan, which has updated a law passed in 1929 and banned marriages before the age of 18.

In Punjab, Child Marriage Restraint Ordinance 1971 has the legal age of marriage at 16 years.

In 2016, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly failed to pass the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Marriage Restraint Bill 2014, which would have raised the age of marriage to 18 years.

Balochistan also continues to be governed by the Child Marriage Restraint Act 1929. However, Pakistan ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1990, according to which the minimum age of marriage is 18 years.

More From Pakistan:

Ruling coalition boycotts Supreme Court's hearing on Punjab CM's election

Ruling coalition boycotts Supreme Court's hearing on Punjab CM's election
COAS Gen Bajwa reviews border and internal security

COAS Gen Bajwa reviews border and internal security
WATCH: People catch fish from floodwater following Karachi rains

WATCH: People catch fish from floodwater following Karachi rains
Ex-husband sues model Sophia Mirza for Rs500m

Ex-husband sues model Sophia Mirza for Rs500m
Supreme Court rejects plea seeking formation of full court for hearing Punjab CM's election case

Supreme Court rejects plea seeking formation of full court for hearing Punjab CM's election case
Punjab CM election case: Ban imposed on entry of political leaders in SC

Punjab CM election case: Ban imposed on entry of political leaders in SC
'Bench-fixing a crime like match-fixing': govt sticks to full court hearing ask in Punjab CM case

'Bench-fixing a crime like match-fixing': govt sticks to full court hearing ask in Punjab CM case
Pakistan terms Indian defence minister's allegations 'totally unacceptable'

Pakistan terms Indian defence minister's allegations 'totally unacceptable'
COVID-19 positivity rate sees uptick in Pakistan, reaches 3%

COVID-19 positivity rate sees uptick in Pakistan, reaches 3%
Ruthless monsoon rain spell claims four lives, floods Karachi

Ruthless monsoon rain spell claims four lives, floods Karachi

37-member Punjab cabinet takes oath despite constitutional crisis

37-member Punjab cabinet takes oath despite constitutional crisis
In pictures: How did Karachi look during third spell of rain?

In pictures: How did Karachi look during third spell of rain?

Latest

view all