Pakistan Army assists in relief efforts in Sindh, Balochistan areas flooded by rainwater

Pakistan Army personnel begin dewatering of rainwater accumulated in the Sindh Assembly area as monsoon rains let up in Karachi.— APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi

Pakistan Army troops are assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in areas hit by recent urban flooding in various parts of the country, a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Tuesday.

"Pakistan Army Emergency Response teams are consistently busy in dewatering and supplying basic food necessities and medical care to affected population," the statement by the military's media wing said.

According to the statement, the army's dewatering teams are working in Sindh's Jamshoro district, Gharo Grid station and the south of Karachi, including Shahrah-e-Faisal and Nipa Chowrangi.

Army troops busy in relief and rescue operations after heavy rainfall in Karachi. — Online photo by Sabir Mazhar

In addition, troops are carrying out operations in Balochistan's Lasbela, Turbat and Quetta.



"Pakistan Army teams established relief camps, including medical facilities, and distributed necessary food and ration among the local residents," said the military's media wing.



Furthermore, the ISPR said that various standby and response teams are stationed at different locations in Sindh and Balochistan for relief activities and to counter any emergency situation due to flooding.



Army troops busy in relief and rescue operations after heavy rainfall in Karachi. — Online photo by Sabir Mazhar

"Pakistan Army troops and mobile medical teams provided relief goods and free medicines to hundreds of locals in areas of Jamshoro, Gharo, Kemari and Nipa Chowrangi," the statement said.



In addition, medical teams also provided medical aid to over 1,500 people in Quetta, Turbat and Lasbela.



