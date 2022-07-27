 
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
By
Web Desk

PTI rejoicing like Elahi was part of party since childhood: Reham Khan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan. — Instagram/@officialrehamkhan
British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan. — Instagram/@officialrehamkhan

  • Reham Khan comments on PTI reaction to SC verdict in Punjab CM election case.

  • Says country can’t progress till dual standards don’t end.
  • Reham has been critical of PTI and Imran Khan ever since they split. 

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan, who is also the ex-wife of PTI chairperson Imran Khan, mocked PTI over celebrating Pervez Elahi's election as the Punjab chief minister.

Imran Khan, after the verdict of the Supreme Court instating Pervez Elahi as the new chief minister of Punjab on Tuesday night, called his supporters to take to the streets and celebrate today (Wednesday). The apex court's short order declared Elahi as the duly elected chief minister of Punjab as it ruled that he had obtained 186 votes compared to Hamza Shahbaz's 179.

Related items

"PTI is rejoicing Pervez Elahi becoming Punjab CM like he was party of the party since [his] childhood," Reham said in a Twitter post.

Earlier, the journalist took a jibe at PTI, saying that 25 MPAs were de-seated over one party head's letter but there is objection over the letter of another party head, as she referred to the Imran Khan's letter that led to de-notification of MPAs by ECP and Chaudhry Shujaat's letter restricting PML-Q MPAs from voting in favour of any candidate in Punjab CM poll.

Reham, who has been vocal in severely criticising PTI and Imran Khan since the couple's split, said in a tweet on Tuesday night that the "country cannot progress until these dual standards don't end."

More From Pakistan:

Explainer: What is governor’s rule and is Punjab moving towards it?

Explainer: What is governor’s rule and is Punjab moving towards it?
Govt warns of governor's rule in Punjab after SC removes Hamza Shahbaz

Govt warns of governor's rule in Punjab after SC removes Hamza Shahbaz
WATCH: Cop scares journalists off with pistol as Dua Zahra enters Karachi court

WATCH: Cop scares journalists off with pistol as Dua Zahra enters Karachi court
Health minister issues instructions after WHO imposes global emergency on monkeypox

Health minister issues instructions after WHO imposes global emergency on monkeypox
PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for early election

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for early election
Episode 4 review: In ‘Deemak’, Team Muhafiz spoil another sinister plot hatched by Rawka

Episode 4 review: In ‘Deemak’, Team Muhafiz spoil another sinister plot hatched by Rawka
A chronology of Pervez Elahi and predecessors: facts and background

A chronology of Pervez Elahi and predecessors: facts and background
COVID-19 positivity rate nears 4% in Pakistan

COVID-19 positivity rate nears 4% in Pakistan
PTI general secretary Asad Umar’s Twitter account hacked

PTI general secretary Asad Umar’s Twitter account hacked
In late night ceremony, President Arif Alvi administers oath to Pervez Elahi as CM Punjab

In late night ceremony, President Arif Alvi administers oath to Pervez Elahi as CM Punjab
India's attempts to cast aspersions over CPEC shows its insecurity: FO

India's attempts to cast aspersions over CPEC shows its insecurity: FO
'Judicial coup': Strong backlash by coalition partners after SC instates Pervez Elahi as CM

'Judicial coup': Strong backlash by coalition partners after SC instates Pervez Elahi as CM

Latest

view all