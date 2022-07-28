 
pakistan
Thursday Jul 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Ex-president Asif Ali Zardari tests positive for COVID, confirms Bilawal Bhutto

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

Former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari addresses a press conference in Karachi, on May 11, 2022. — Twitter/MediaCellPPP
Former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari addresses a press conference in Karachi, on May 11, 2022. — Twitter/MediaCellPPP

  • Former president Asif Ali Zardari is isolating.
  • Bilawal Bhutto says he has received booster dose.
  • Zardari has mild COVID symptoms, Bilawal says.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari has tested positive for coronavirus, his son Bilawal Bhutto confirmed Wednesday, as the infection continues to spread again globally.

Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal said that the party's co-chairman was not only vaccinated but had also received booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine — which enhances immunity against the virus.

"He is fully vaccinated, boosted, isolating with mild symptoms and undergoing treatment. We are praying for his swift recovery," the foreign minister said in a tweet.

The news of Zardari becoming the infection's latest victim comes as Pakistan posted the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the last 20 days, with eight people succumbing to the virus in a single day, National Institute of Health, Islamabad's (NIH) data showed Thursday morning.

As per the latest stats, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Pakistan stands at 3.65%. As many as 761 new COVID-19 infections were detected after testing on 20,843 samples, taking the country's total coronavirus case count to 1,552,632.

Zardari's daughter, Bakhtawar Bhutto, said that when he landed in Dubai a four days back, his PCR was positive, but now his symptoms were mild — and he is resting.

"Thank u 4 your prayers & remind everyone to remain precautions," she said.

Zardari was among the top-tier politicians who urged people to wear masks and got himself vaccinated against the virus. Several politicians, including Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, and others have also contracted COVID.

More From Pakistan:

In pictures: Pakistan plants trees to cool off

In pictures: Pakistan plants trees to cool off
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID deaths in 20 days

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID deaths in 20 days
Karachi weather update: What's the latest forecast?

Karachi weather update: What's the latest forecast?
Government not thinking of governor's rule in Punjab: Javed Latif

Government not thinking of governor's rule in Punjab: Javed Latif
NAB amendment bill 2022 presented in National Assembly

NAB amendment bill 2022 presented in National Assembly
Hira Mani shares apology video after comments on Dua Zahra case

Hira Mani shares apology video after comments on Dua Zahra case
'PPP was threatened with revocation of 18th amendment if 19th amendment not passed'

'PPP was threatened with revocation of 18th amendment if 19th amendment not passed'

ECP, in connivance with Hamza, tried to defeat us in by-polls: Imran Khan

ECP, in connivance with Hamza, tried to defeat us in by-polls: Imran Khan
Police clueless in Lahore abduction case

Police clueless in Lahore abduction case
Govt withdraws curative review petition against Justice Qazi Faez Isa

Govt withdraws curative review petition against Justice Qazi Faez Isa
CM Murad approves Korangi Crossing Bridge, Hub Canal rehabilitation projects

CM Murad approves Korangi Crossing Bridge, Hub Canal rehabilitation projects
Pakistan detects fresh polio case in North Waziristan

Pakistan detects fresh polio case in North Waziristan

Latest

view all