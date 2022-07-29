PML-N leader Asif Kirmani's wallet snatched in London

PML-N leader Asif Kimrani.— twitter/KirmaniAsif

PML-N senior leader Syed Asif Kirmani's wallet has been snatched in London.

According to the PML-N leader's post on Twitter, his wallet was stolen at London eye counter in Westminster. He said it had two credit cards and approximately £330 in cash.



Kirmani also said he lost 71.60 GBP from one his credit cards as the pickpocket had withdrawn money before he got both his cards blocked.

The PML-N senior leader said that he had reported the snatching incident to the London police.

This is not the first time a politician has fallen victim to pickpocketing. Back in 2016, PPP senior leader Khursheed Shah lost his wallet during the funeral prayers of late party leader Jahangir Badr, while MQM-P leader Amir Khan's pocket was picked outside central jail in Karachi earlier.

