Friday Jul 29 2022
PML-N leader Asif Kirmani's wallet snatched in London

Friday Jul 29, 2022

PML-N senior leader Syed Asif Kirmani's wallet has been snatched in London. 

According to the PML-N leader's post on Twitter, his wallet was stolen at London eye counter in Westminster. He said it had two credit cards and approximately £330 in cash.

Kirmani also said he lost 71.60 GBP from one his credit cards as the pickpocket had withdrawn money before he got both his cards blocked.

The PML-N senior leader said that he had reported the snatching incident to the London police.

This is not the first time a politician has fallen victim to pickpocketing. Back in 2016, PPP senior leader Khursheed Shah lost his wallet during the funeral prayers of late party leader Jahangir Badr, while MQM-P leader Amir Khan's pocket was picked outside central jail in Karachi earlier.

Pakistan sees slight decline in COVID-19 positivity ratio

NA speaker accepts resignations of 11 PTI members

SCO an important regional platform for development, connectivity: Bilawal

Justice Isa demands public release of JCP's decision on judges' appointments

We also know politics of making people change party positions: Maryam Nawaz

KU finally gets its permanent vice-chancellor after three-year hiatus

Govt doubles down on demand seeking verdict on PTI's foreign funding case

JCP rejects CJP Bandial's nominees for Supreme Court elevation

FO rebuts reports about 'disavowing' SAPM Fatemi's trip to US

Punjab Assembly approves tabling of no-confidence motion against deputy speaker

Zaheer Ahmed's mother apologises to Dua Zahra's parents

