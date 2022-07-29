 
entertainment
Friday Jul 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Why Johnny Depp filed appeal on defamation case after Amber Heard? Lawyer reveals

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 29, 2022

Why Johnny Depp filed appeal on defamation case after Amber Heard? Lawyer reveals
Why Johnny Depp filed appeal on defamation case after Amber Heard? Lawyer reveals

Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez opened up about why her client decided to appeal the outcome of his defamation trial verdict in her latest interview.

Vasquez, who become an internet sensation during the high-profile trial, sat down with CBS Morning’s host Gayle King on Thursday morning and opened up about the ongoing legal saga involving Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

She claimed that the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, would have moved on from the trial if Heard didn’t insist on “continuing to litigate this matter”.

King asked, “Is it safe to say if she [Heard] hadn’t appealed you all would not have appealed either? You would have moved on?” Vasquez responded, “Yes,” adding that “that is a very fair statement.”

“We have to protect our client’s interests,” she said.

Last Thursday, the Aquaman actress filed an appeal against the $10m award with her attorneys arguing that they believe “the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment.”

The following day, Depp also filed a legal notice to appeal the $2m defamation award the jury ordered him to pay his ex-wife.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles, Jennifer Lawrence bringing their world premieres to Toronto

Harry Styles, Jennifer Lawrence bringing their world premieres to Toronto
Shakira warned of eight year imprisonment over alleged tax fraud

Shakira warned of eight year imprisonment over alleged tax fraud
Kylie Jenner oozes oomph in chic black figure-hugging catsuit, see pics

Kylie Jenner oozes oomph in chic black figure-hugging catsuit, see pics
Dua Lipa issues apology after fireworks went off during her concert leaving three injured

Dua Lipa issues apology after fireworks went off during her concert leaving three injured
Beyoncé expresses gratitude to fans who ‘waited’ until Renaissance official release

Beyoncé expresses gratitude to fans who ‘waited’ until Renaissance official release

Meghan Markle cannot 'resist' my book, says Tom Bower, warns legal action

Meghan Markle cannot 'resist' my book, says Tom Bower, warns legal action
Brad Pitt wants ‘someone special’ in life after healing from Angelina Jolie divorce

Brad Pitt wants ‘someone special’ in life after healing from Angelina Jolie divorce
Meghan Markle 'forces' smile to 'fake' her real feelings at royal appearances: Expert

Meghan Markle 'forces' smile to 'fake' her real feelings at royal appearances: Expert
Britney Spears bashes family for snatching away her rights for 13 years

Britney Spears bashes family for snatching away her rights for 13 years

Latest

view all