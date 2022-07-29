Why Johnny Depp filed appeal on defamation case after Amber Heard? Lawyer reveals

Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez opened up about why her client decided to appeal the outcome of his defamation trial verdict in her latest interview.

Vasquez, who become an internet sensation during the high-profile trial, sat down with CBS Morning’s host Gayle King on Thursday morning and opened up about the ongoing legal saga involving Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

She claimed that the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, would have moved on from the trial if Heard didn’t insist on “continuing to litigate this matter”.

King asked, “Is it safe to say if she [Heard] hadn’t appealed you all would not have appealed either? You would have moved on?” Vasquez responded, “Yes,” adding that “that is a very fair statement.”

“We have to protect our client’s interests,” she said.

Last Thursday, the Aquaman actress filed an appeal against the $10m award with her attorneys arguing that they believe “the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment.”

The following day, Depp also filed a legal notice to appeal the $2m defamation award the jury ordered him to pay his ex-wife.