 
pakistan
Friday Jul 29 2022
By
Web Desk

FM Bilawal underscores importance of road, energy connectivity with Tajikistan

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 29, 2022

Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (R) and his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin. — Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (R) and his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin. — Ministry of Foreign Affairs

  • Foreign minister holds bilateral meeting with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin.
  • Bilawal stresses need for completion of CASA-1000 power transmission project.
  • Both sides agree to continue to remain in contact.

Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari underscored the importance of road and energy connectivity for regional prosperity between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

During a bilateral meeting with the Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting, Bilawal stressed the need for the completion of the CASA-1000 power transmission project in this context.

The foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to further enhance bilateral trade, promote regional connectivity, and strengthen people-to-people links between the two countries. 

Related items

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Bilawal laid emphasis on reinvigorating bilateral economic relations by boosting trade and investment through cooperation in diverse areas and frequent exchange of business delegations.

The foreign minister also appreciated the close cooperation between the two countries at the multilateral fora including at SCO and exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan. 

He underlined Pakistan’s efforts for relief efforts and lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and underscored the need for urgent international humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people. The foreign minister also reiterated Pakistan’s support for a peaceful, united, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

The two sides agreed to continue to remain in contact.

More From Pakistan:

Women journalists at high risks of attack, censorship

Women journalists at high risks of attack, censorship
In meeting with COAS, Chinese envoy assures playing role in bolstering diplomatic cooperation

In meeting with COAS, Chinese envoy assures playing role in bolstering diplomatic cooperation
YouTuber harasses, tries to force Mehdi Kazmi's sister to answer questions

YouTuber harasses, tries to force Mehdi Kazmi's sister to answer questions
Deaf-mute woman sexually assaulted in Faisalabad

Deaf-mute woman sexually assaulted in Faisalabad
Voting for Punjab Assembly's speaker starts

Voting for Punjab Assembly's speaker starts
Army chief appeals to US to expedite release of IMF funds to Pakistan

Army chief appeals to US to expedite release of IMF funds to Pakistan
WATCH: Venice's university that teaches Urdu

WATCH: Venice's university that teaches Urdu
PTI accepts receiving funds from Arif Naqvi's Wootton Cricket, says all 'records available'

PTI accepts receiving funds from Arif Naqvi's Wootton Cricket, says all 'records available'
Review episode 5: Team Muhafiz ups action ante, Rawka makes biggest move yet

Review episode 5: Team Muhafiz ups action ante, Rawka makes biggest move yet
Punjab Assembly to elect new speaker today

Punjab Assembly to elect new speaker today
Rasheed says general election in October after 'agreement'

Rasheed says general election in October after 'agreement'
PTI foreign funding: How a cricket match in UK was used to help Imran Khan's party

PTI foreign funding: How a cricket match in UK was used to help Imran Khan's party

Latest

view all