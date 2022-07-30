 
Saturday Jul 30 2022
COAS, US CENTCOM reiterate desire to enhance bilateral relations

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa (L) and US CENTCOM General Michael Erik. — AFP/ US Central Command website
  • COAS and US CENTCOM discuss matters of mutual interests and regional stability.
  • COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Pakistan values its relations with US.
  • US CENTCOM acknowledges professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and United States Central Command (US CENTCOM) General Michael Erik Kurilla reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s media wing, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa and US CENTCOM held a conversation on phone and discussed matters of mutual interests, regional stability as well as defence and security cooperation were discussed in detail.

On the occasion, COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with the US and we earnestly look forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

“The commander US CENTCOM acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces. He appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in cooperation with Pakistan at all levels,” the statement read.

