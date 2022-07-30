 
pakistan
Saturday Jul 30 2022
PM Shehbaz, Bill Gates discuss anti-polio campaign in Pakistan

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. — AFP/Reuters/File
  • PM Shehbaz and Bill Gates exchange views on issues in the health and social sector of Pakistan.
  • The government is committed to eradicating polio from the country, says PM Shehbaz.
  • Bill Gates expresses concerns over increasing polio cases in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) Bill Gates held talks on the phone and discussed the anti-polio campaign, Geo News reported.

In a telephonic conversation, PM Shehbaz and Bill Gates exchanged views on issues in the health and social sector of Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz appreciated BMGF's support in eradicating polio and said that the government of Pakistan was committed to eradicating the crippling disease across the country.

On the occasion, Bill Gates expressed concerns over the increasing number of polio cases and assured to continue support in eradicating the polio virus from the country.

