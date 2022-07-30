Raza Rabbani calls for talks among parties, institutions to overcome instability

Former Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani

Former Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani Friday stated that the federation requires a healing touch because the conflict between institutions operating under the 1973 Constitution and disagreements beyond democratic norms among political parties, combined with soft or hard intervention by the ruling elite, has resulted in political, economic, and administrative instability.

The people and the state can no longer bear the burden of instability that is eating away at the vitals of the economy, he said as calls for dialogue grow amid political instability in the country.

"The federation and its people need to breathe, so there is a need for dialogue between political parties as well as a need for dialogue between institutions functioning under the 1973 Constitution to ensure the trichotomy of power envisaged in the Constitution."



Rabbani said both the dialogues — between political parties and between institutions — have to be initiated and led by the Parliament.

He said if big businesses, like the automobile industry, cannot sustain the current instability and are reducing production, then small businesses will close down, and eventually, it will boil down to the plight of the common man and the working class, where even one square meal is a luxury.

It was earlier reported that the establishment is mulling "soft intervention" to mediate between the political parties as country descends into political chaos, hurting the national economy.