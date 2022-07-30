 
amazing
Saturday Jul 30 2022
By
Reuters

Invasive frog and snake species cost world economy $16 billion, study shows

By
Reuters

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

An American Bullfrog is seen in a mating pond at the Jurong Frog Farm in Singapore December 11, 2008.—Reuters
 An American Bullfrog is seen in a mating pond at the Jurong Frog Farm in Singapore December 11, 2008.—Reuters

MIAMI:Two invasive species, the American bullfrog and the brown tree snake, cost the world an estimated $16 billion between 1986 and 2020 by causing problems ranging from crop damage to power outages, according to a study published on Thursday.

The brown-and-green frog known as lithobates catesbeianus that can weigh over 2 pounds (0.9 kilos), had the greatest impact in Europe, according to research published in Scientific Reports.

The brown tree snake, or boiga irregularis, has multiplied uncontrollably on Pacific islands including Guam and the Marianna Islands, where the species was introduced by US troops in World War II, said researcher Ismael Soto.

Related items

The snakes have at times been so abundant that they caused power outages by crawling on electrical equipment, he said.

This signals the need for investment controlling global transport of invasive species to avoid paying for mitigation after the invasions occur, said Soto, a PhD student at the University of South Bohemia in the Czech Republic, the study's lead researcher.

"Nowadays, the pet trade is the main pathway for these species, especially now that everyone wants to get the most exotic snake," Soto told Reuters. "We propose continuously updating the black list of forbidden species for trade."

The figures were by derived by aggregating costs associated with invasive species as described in peer-reviewed literature or studies deemed of high reliability, and predominantly came from estimates and extrapolations rather than empirical observations.

More From Amazing:

Sri Lanka police arrest man for stealing president’s flags

Sri Lanka police arrest man for stealing president’s flags
Ageing pope admits he must slow down, or quit

Ageing pope admits he must slow down, or quit
WATCH: Rare sea creature seen frist time in Pacific Ocean

WATCH: Rare sea creature seen frist time in Pacific Ocean
Uber courts drivers by letting them pick rides

Uber courts drivers by letting them pick rides
India to ground MiG-21 fighter jets by 2025: report

India to ground MiG-21 fighter jets by 2025: report
WATCH: 'Terrifying' robot dog shoots two targets

WATCH: 'Terrifying' robot dog shoots two targets

Leaked documents show Amazon's employee review process

Leaked documents show Amazon's employee review process
Elon Musk fires back at Twitter in court battle

Elon Musk fires back at Twitter in court battle
WATCH: World's First Bitcoin Sky Mansion available for fractional ownership

WATCH: World's First Bitcoin Sky Mansion available for fractional ownership
Savitri Jindal of India is now Asia's richest woman

Savitri Jindal of India is now Asia's richest woman

Latest

view all