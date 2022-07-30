 
sports
Saturday Jul 30 2022
Shahid Afridi gives important advice to young cricketers

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

Pakistan's legendary cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi speaks to young cricketers at the TMC Ground in Karachi, on July 29, 2022. — Twitter/SAFoundationN

KARACHI: Pakistan's legendary former cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi met young cricketers in the metropolis — making their dream of meeting the ex-skipper come true.

The Shahid Khan Afridi Foundation (SAF) is backing Young Summer Stumps, where talented young cricketers joined to become future stars.

Afridi, a household cricket name, came to meet these young kids on Friday at the TMC ground and boosted their confidence.

Speaking to children on the occasion, Afridi asked them to focus on cricket and education.

"Focus on cricket, cricket, and cricket. Then, your studies too," Afridi told the kids.

Cricketer-turned-philanthropist often supports and lifts athletes in different sports through his welfare foundation. 

