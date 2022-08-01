Court extends bail of Dua Zahra's husband Zaheer Ahmed, once again

Police staff escorts Zaheer Ahmed arriving for a hearing at Sindh High Court premises in Karachi on Monday, June 06, 2022. — PPI/File

KARACHI: A sessions court in Karachi on Monday extended the interim bails of Zaheer Ahmed, the prime suspect in the Dua Zahra's "kidnapping" case, and his brother Shabbir once again.

The court has extended the interim bail of the brothers till August 17.

An interim pre-arrest bail was granted to Zaheer and his brother on July 21, subject to furnishing a surety of Rs100,000 each.

The brothers were directed by the judge to join the investigation and July 26 was set as the date for the confirmation or otherwise of their interim bail. On the hearing date, the bail was extended and the brothers were directed to appear before the court today.

On the other hand, a judicial magistrate for Karachi’s District East rejected the investigation officer’s plea for a medico-legal examination of Dua Zahra.



Following the rejection of the plea, the court adjourned the hearing after the investigating officer requested time to submit the supplementary challan of the case.

The hearing has been adjourned till August 6.

Dua, 15, had made headlines across the country after she had mysteriously disappeared from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer.