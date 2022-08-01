 
pakistan
Monday Aug 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Restaurant portion collapses at Karachi's Do Darya

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 01, 2022

People seen rescuing others after a portion of a restaurant collapses at Karachis Do Darya, on August 1, 2022. — Twitter/YusraSAskari
People seen rescuing others after a portion of a restaurant collapses at Karachi's Do Darya, on August 1, 2022. — Twitter/YusraSAskari

  • SSP South Asad Raza says no loss of life was reported.
  • He says restaurant "abandoned" for the last 12 years.
  • Several restaurants are located on food strip by the sea.

KARACHI: An "abandoned" restaurant's portion collapsed and fell into the sea at the metropolis' famous spot Do Darya, police said Monday after heavy rains lashed the city.

The official statement came after videos circulating on social media showed that the deck near the sea had collapsed, with people seemingly trying to rescue the ones who had fallen down.

But Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Asad Raza said that no loss of life has been reported, while the police were informed that the restaurant has been "abandoned" for the last 12 years.

Several restaurants are located on the food strip by the sea.

Related items

The development comes after heavy rains pummeled the metropolis, dealing heavy damage to the infrastructure and killing dozens.

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan under fire for sitting on Punjab CM's seat during Lahore trip

Imran Khan under fire for sitting on Punjab CM's seat during Lahore trip
Heatwaves, rains, floods: Climate change is here and Pakistan needs to act now

Heatwaves, rains, floods: Climate change is here and Pakistan needs to act now
ECP expected to announce verdict on PTI's foreign funding case this week: sources

ECP expected to announce verdict on PTI's foreign funding case this week: sources
SC didn't intervene in any institution's work during Punjab by-elections: CJP Bandial

SC didn't intervene in any institution's work during Punjab by-elections: CJP Bandial
PTI files plea in IHC over ECP's acceptance of 11 MNAs' resignations

PTI files plea in IHC over ECP's acceptance of 11 MNAs' resignations
PM directs early disbursement of aid to Balochistan affectees as rains kill over 130

PM directs early disbursement of aid to Balochistan affectees as rains kill over 130
Court extends bail of Dua Zahra's husband Zaheer Ahmed, once again

Court extends bail of Dua Zahra's husband Zaheer Ahmed, once again
90% of fish consumed in Pakistan is contaminated, says WWF

90% of fish consumed in Pakistan is contaminated, says WWF
Khaqan Abbasi received kickbacks from Indian company, alleges Gill

Khaqan Abbasi received kickbacks from Indian company, alleges Gill
One Gulf state paid Imran Khan to derail CPEC, alleges Fazl

One Gulf state paid Imran Khan to derail CPEC, alleges Fazl
Imran Khan directs Punjab MPAs to prepare for next elections

Imran Khan directs Punjab MPAs to prepare for next elections
Pakistan posts 656 COVID-19 infections, one death in last 24 hours

Pakistan posts 656 COVID-19 infections, one death in last 24 hours

Latest

view all