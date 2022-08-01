 
pakistan
Monday Aug 01 2022
By
Khawaja Burhan Uddin

Imran Khan's Instagram account hacked, gets resorted shortly after

By
Khawaja Burhan Uddin

Monday Aug 01, 2022

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Instagram/File
Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Instagram/File

  • Imran Ghazali confirmed that Khan's account was hacked.
  • Ghazali says he worked with Meta to restore Khan's Instagram account.
  • Khan is the most followed political personality in the country.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan's Instagram account was hacked Monday for a brief period after which it was restored.

Imran Ghazali, the general manager of the disbanded Digital Media Wing (DMW), had confirmed that the former prime minister's account was hacked and that he was working with Meta — the company that owns Instagram — to restore it.

The PTI chairman is the most followed political personality in the country across all social media platforms — may it be Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

He boasts a massive 7.4 million following on Instagram. 

In a Twitter post after revealing that the account had been hacked, Ghazali confirmed that the Instagram handle of the former prime minister had been restored.

Talking to Geo.tv, Ghazali said that no other accounts -- Twitter or Facebook -- of the PTI chairman was hacked and the Instagram handle was restored within 15 minutes.

During the time that the account was hacked, the user posted a picture and a story related to Elon Musk and bitcoin, however, they were removed after the restoration.

Imran Khans Instagram account hacked, gets resorted shortly after

A similar Instagram Story was also shared on his account after getting hacked.

Imran Khans Instagram account hacked, gets resorted shortly after


More From Pakistan:

It's politicians' fault that pushed army chief to intervene: Chaudhry Shujaat

It's politicians' fault that pushed army chief to intervene: Chaudhry Shujaat
Imran Khan announces 'peaceful protest' outside ECP on Thursday

Imran Khan announces 'peaceful protest' outside ECP on Thursday
Ex-NAB chief moves IHC against PAC's orders of appearing before committee

Ex-NAB chief moves IHC against PAC's orders of appearing before committee
Imran Khan under fire for sitting on Punjab CM's seat during Lahore trip

Imran Khan under fire for sitting on Punjab CM's seat during Lahore trip
Heatwaves, rains, floods: Climate change is here and Pakistan needs to act now

Heatwaves, rains, floods: Climate change is here and Pakistan needs to act now
Restaurant portion collapses at Karachi's Do Darya

Restaurant portion collapses at Karachi's Do Darya
ECP expected to announce verdict on PTI's foreign funding case this week: sources

ECP expected to announce verdict on PTI's foreign funding case this week: sources
SC didn't intervene in any institution's work during Punjab by-elections: CJP Bandial

SC didn't intervene in any institution's work during Punjab by-elections: CJP Bandial
PTI files plea in IHC over ECP's acceptance of 11 MNAs' resignations

PTI files plea in IHC over ECP's acceptance of 11 MNAs' resignations
PM directs early disbursement of aid to Balochistan affectees as rains kill over 130

PM directs early disbursement of aid to Balochistan affectees as rains kill over 130
Court extends bail of Dua Zahra's husband Zaheer Ahmed, once again

Court extends bail of Dua Zahra's husband Zaheer Ahmed, once again
90% of fish consumed in Pakistan is contaminated, says WWF

90% of fish consumed in Pakistan is contaminated, says WWF

Latest

view all