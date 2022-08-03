Priyanka Chopra reveals Rihanna as one of her ‘style icons’

Priyanka Chopra revealed Rihanna as one of her personal favorite style icons

Priyanka Chopra in a recent interview with ENews Daily Pop revealed her personal favorite style icons, reports Pinkvilla, and said she tends to follow the looks of Rihanna and Sophia Loren.

Priyanka is not only known for her amazing acting skills or entrepreneurship but she is also widely known for her fashion sense, and shared what drives it.

During the interview she revealed that she really loves the classic and timeless style of Sophia Loren, and that she admires Rihanna’s daring and bold looks.

But most importantly she gets inspired by the women who are brave enough to break the fashion standards, Priyanka added.

Furthermore, she shared that she loves women who bring personality to their outfit and considers them as trendsetters.