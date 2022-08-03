Shah Rukh Khan’s photo from sets of upcoming ‘Dunki’ goes viral: See

 
One of Shah Rukh Khan’s fan pages on Twitter shared a leaked photo of him on the sets of 'Dunki'

One of Shah Rukh Khan’s fan pages on Twitter reportedly shared a picture where the actor could be seen shooting for his upcoming film Dunki in Budapest, reported ETimes.

The picture, in which Khan can be seen listening to the director attentively while dressed up in a black t-shirt, went viral on social media instantly.

Dunki is a Rajkumar Hirani project featuring Khan and is touted as one of the films set to mark King Khan’s triumphant return to cinema after a string of underwhelming films.

The movie will also feature actress Taapsee Pannu in a key role; it will be Pannu’s first experience of working with both Khan and Hirani.

Moreover, Khan is currently working on another film named Pathan opposite John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The film is set to hit the screens next year on the Republic Day.

Furthermore, Shahrukh Khan will also be seen in Atlee’s commercial entertainer film Jawan featuring Sanya Malhotra and South Indian Superstar Nayanthara in the lead roles.  

