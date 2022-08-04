 
pakistan
Thursday Aug 04 2022
By
Awais Yousafzai

IHC serves notices on PTI plea challenging phase-wise resignation acceptance of MNAs

By
Awais Yousafzai

Thursday Aug 04, 2022

The Islamabad High Court (IHC). — IHC website
The Islamabad High Court (IHC). — IHC website 

  • Acting IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq hears PTI's plea.
  • National Assembly speaker, secretary, and ECP served notices.
  • PTI challenged "piecemeal" acceptance of MNAs' resignations.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has served notices to relevant officials and institutions on PTI's plea challenging the "piecemeal" resignation acceptance of its lawmakers.

IHC acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued notices to National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, the NA secretary, and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar — on behalf of his party — had filed a plea in the IHC on Monday after the NA speaker accepted the resignations of 11 MNAs.

Related items

However, in the petition, the PTI leader demanded that all 123 MNAs should be de-notified together and their seats be declared vacant.

Before adjourning proceedings till August 16, the acting IHC CJ directed the representatives of the NA secretary to appear before him along with the relevant record at the next hearing.

Following the passage of the no-confidence vote against PTI Chairperson Imran Khan — the only prime minister to be removed through the move — his party's MNAs resigned en masse in April.

The IHC registrar's office had earlier raised an objection to the petition regarding the absence of an authority letter. However, the objections were later removed and the petition was fixed before Acting Chief Justice Justice Farooq, who heard it today.

Asad, in the petition filed through his counsel Shoaib Shaheen, stated the PTI MNAs had tendered their resignation after the no-confidence vote, and Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced the decision.

The then-deputy speaker Qasim Suri had accepted the resignations, the petitioner stated, contending that the sitting speaker has no authority to delay the acceptance of resignations.

He maintained that the speaker is bound to send the resignations to the ECP, which would announce by-elections on the vacant seats. 

More From Pakistan:

Sindh to receive new spell of rain from tomorrow, says PMD

Sindh to receive new spell of rain from tomorrow, says PMD
Taliban investigate US claim of killing Al Qaeda leader

Taliban investigate US claim of killing Al Qaeda leader
For fifth straight session, dollar continues slump against rupee

For fifth straight session, dollar continues slump against rupee
Farmers devastated as floods destroy cotton crop in Sindh

Farmers devastated as floods destroy cotton crop in Sindh
Model Sophia Mirza planned robbery to steal from ex-husband, stabbed him

Model Sophia Mirza planned robbery to steal from ex-husband, stabbed him

Slight slump recorded in Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count

Slight slump recorded in Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count
Islamabad's Red Zone sealed ahead of PTI protest against ECP

Islamabad's Red Zone sealed ahead of PTI protest against ECP
Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor appointed corps commander Quetta

Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor appointed corps commander Quetta
National Highway to be closed tomorrow from 9:30pm to 11:00pm due to Muharram procession

National Highway to be closed tomorrow from 9:30pm to 11:00pm due to Muharram procession
I will thank them if they add my name to ECL: Imran Khan

I will thank them if they add my name to ECL: Imran Khan
Martyrs of helicopter crash laid to rest with full military honours

Martyrs of helicopter crash laid to rest with full military honours
Indian woman finds mother in Pakistan through social media 20 years after she went missing

Indian woman finds mother in Pakistan through social media 20 years after she went missing

Latest

view all