Thursday Aug 04 2022
'Royalteen' movie official trailer releases on Netflix: Release date, cast

Thursday Aug 04, 2022

Royalteen, an upcoming Norwegian movie, the trailer is officially released on Netflix.

The Norwegian upcoming movie is based on The Heir, the first book in the acclaimed YA series Royalteen by Randi Fuglehaug and Anne Gunn Halvorsen.

Royalteen is a love story about overcoming fear, accepting responsibility for a person's actions, and breaking the internet.


Release Date:

Royalteen is directed by Emilie Beck and Per-Olav Sørensen and will be streaming on August 17 on Netflix Worldwide.


Cast:

  • Ines Høysæter Asserson
  • Amalie Sporsheim
  • Filip Bargee Ramberg
  • Mathias Storhøi
  • Ina Dajanna Ervik
  • Hannah Larsen Walberg
  • Vår Sørensen Grønlie
  • Elli Müller Osborne
  • Niels Skåber
  • Carmen Andrea Høilund


The story is about romance and secrets when Lena (Ines Hysaeter Asserson), a new student, befriends and, quickly falls in love with Kalle, also known as Karl Johan, the prince of Norway (Mathias Story).

Watch the trailer below: 


