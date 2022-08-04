'Royalteen' movie official trailer releases on Netflix: Release date, cast

Royalteen, an upcoming Norwegian movie, the trailer is officially released on Netflix.

The Norwegian upcoming movie is based on The Heir, the first book in the acclaimed YA series Royalteen by Randi Fuglehaug and Anne Gunn Halvorsen.

Royalteen is a love story about overcoming fear, accepting responsibility for a person's actions, and breaking the internet.





Release Date:

Royalteen is directed by Emilie Beck and Per-Olav Sørensen and will be streaming on August 17 on Netflix Worldwide.







Cast:

Ines Høysæter Asserson

Amalie Sporsheim

Filip Bargee Ramberg

Mathias Storhøi

Ina Dajanna Ervik

Hannah Larsen Walberg

Vår Sørensen Grønlie

Elli Müller Osborne

Niels Skåber

Carmen Andrea Høilund





The story is about romance and secrets when Lena (Ines Hysaeter Asserson), a new student, befriends and, quickly falls in love with Kalle, also known as Karl Johan, the prince of Norway (Mathias Story).



Watch the trailer below:



