Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

A local resident walks near the ruins of a destroyed apartment building during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the city of Lysychansk in the Luhansk Region, Ukraine July 5, 2022. — Reuters

Ukraine said Russia had started creating a military strike force aimed at President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown, while NATO moved closer to its most significant expansion in decades as it responds to the invasion of Ukraine.

Fresh holes dug ahead of new funerals sit next to dozens of recent graves, many of which have been filled by those who have died since Russia invaded months ago, in the Walk of Heroes section of the cemetery, which contains those who served as military members, fire fighters and police officers as Russia’s attack continues in Kharkiv, Ukraine, July 5, 2022.

Diplomacy/economy

The US Senate and the Italian parliament both approved Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran, Iran July 19, 2022.

Zelensky is seeking "direct talks" with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help end the war with Russia, the South China Morning Post reported.

reported. The first grain ship to leave a Ukrainian port in wartime passed through the Bosphorus Strait en route to Lebanon for a delivery that foreign powers hope will be the first of many to help ease a global food crisis.

Ukraine has to export a minimum of 10 million tonnes of grain to help bring down its budget deficit which is running at $5 billion a month, Zelensky said.

Lena, 58, reacts near her critically wounded during a Russian military strike, dog Hera, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine July 9, 2022.

The London insurance sector is preparing to cover Ukrainian grains and fertiliser shipments through a secure corridor, voyages that may need up to $50 million of insurance coverage per cargo, industry sources involved said.

Fighting

Governors of the Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions reported that their regions had been shelled overnight, and civilian infrastructure and houses had been damaged.

Ukrainian service members fire a shell from a M777 Howitzer at a front line, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv Region, Ukraine July 21, 2022.