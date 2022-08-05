 
pakistan
Friday Aug 05 2022
By
Tariq Moin Siddiqui

Sindh bans pillion riding to ensure Muharram security

By
Tariq Moin Siddiqui

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Three people can be seen on a motorcycle. — APP/File

KARACHI: The Sindh government Friday announced a ban on pillion riding across the province on account of Muharram-ul-Haram — to avoid any unforeseen incident.

The ban will come into place on August 5 and end on August 10 (Muharram 6-12), a notification from the Sindh Home Department said, with some people exempt from the ban.

The restriction will not be applicable to journalists, persons with disabilities, the elderly, women, security institutions personnel, and children, the notification read.

"...the Government of Sindh is satisfied that in order to maintain law and order situation throughout the province of Sindh and to avoid any untoward incident/mishap, it is necessary to take immediate measures," the notification said.

The ban has been placed under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and action will be taken against violators of the order, the notification warned.

The federal government has announced a two-day holiday on the account of Ashura (Muharram 9-10 or August 8-9), while the banks will also remain closed during the same days.

