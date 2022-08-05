 
pakistan
Friday Aug 05 2022
Web Desk

ISPR condemns social media campaign on Balochistan helicopter crash

Web Desk

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). — Twitter

  • ISPR says campaign has caused deep anguish, distress among Shuhada families. 
  • It adds hurtful and derogatory comments are "unacceptable and highly condemnable".
  • Six Pakistan Army personnel were martyred in Balochistan helicopter crash.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) condemned the social media campaign on the tragic Pakistan Army helicopter crash which left six military personnel martyred. 

The helicopter that had gone missing this week on Monday as it was en route from Quetta to Karachi. The personnel in the chopper were overseeing the flood relief efforts in the southwest of the country.

"The regretful social media campaign after the unfortunate helicopter crash on August 1 has caused deep anguish and distress among Shuhada families and rank and file of the Armed Forces," said the military's media wing. 

The statement further added: "While the whole nation stood with the institution in this difficult time certain insensitive quarters resorted to hurtful and derogatory comments on social media which is unacceptable and highly condemnable."

Martyrs of helicopter crash laid to rest 

On Tuesday, the martyrs of the helicopter crash in Balochistan were laid to rest with full military honours in Rawalpindi.

The funeral prayers of Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Major General Amjad Hanif, and Brigadier Muhammad Khalid were offered at the Army graveyard.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, federal ministers, Azad Jammu and Kashmir's prime minister, foreign dignitaries and a large number of senior serving, retired military and civil officials and relatives of the martyrs attended the funeral prayers.

