Saturday Aug 06 2022
Deepika Padukone achieves ‘flawless victory’ in viral challenge: Watch

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Deepika Padukone accepted the chopsticks challenge by her team
Deepika Padukone accepted the chopsticks challenge by her team and managed to achieve a ‘flawless victory’.

Padukone’s team gave her the challenge where she had to pick up maximum candies within 60 seconds with the use of chopsticks.

Before listening to the rules of the game, the actress reacted by saying: “But that’s not possible because you're challenging the functionality of a chopstick”, however, she still took up the challenge.

As per the game rules were: “Pick up maximum candies using chopsticks in 60 seconds and place them on the table. Dropped candies don't count. Start over if the chopsticks are dropped."

Despite the hesitation, the 36-year-old actress seemed confident when she said, "I'll win,” and started the game while her team looked on carefully and began counting the candies.

One team member was heard saying that she’s "cheating," to which she playfully responded: "You cheated."

Deepika’s Instagram caption read: “Flawless Victory!”.

The actress won the challenge with the collection of 17 candies within 60 seconds!

Check out the video below: 



Kareena Kapoor breaks silence over charging INR 12crore

Kareena Kapoor’s opens up about her ‘Koffee Date’ with Aamir Khan

Salman Khan ‘refused’ to buy Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat?

Salman Khan ramps up security with firearms after receiving death threats

Anushka Sharma all set to get training for ‘Chakda Xpress’ in UK

Katrina Kaif and Gauri Khan to collaborate for a project

Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Shamshera' fails badly at the box office

Kangana Ranaut alleges Amir Khan is behind the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' boycott

Janhvi Kapoor wants to do a family drama film with brother Arjun Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor says Dhanush’s acting is ‘on another level’

Shah Rukh Khan is the magic and magician put together: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt plans on working till she’s 100 years old

