Saturday Aug 06 2022
Celebrities' likes on Johnny Depp Instagram post start vanishing

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Celebrities likes on Johnny Depp Instagram post start vanishing

Likes on Johnny Depp's Instagram post after his court victory against Amber Heard  by stars including Elle Fanning, Bella Hadid, Orlando Bloom, Robert Downey Jr., Zoey Deutch, Sophie Turner, and Joey King appear to have vanished from the actor's post, reported Newsweek.

Shortly after the verdict was delivered, Depp, who had received a strong wave of support on social media during the trial, shared a statement on Instagram, in which he said that the "jury gave me my life back."

The Instagram post attracted more than 19 million likes, with a host of celebrities counting themselves among those who showed their support through social media.

Newsweek said, "Following the verdict, a list of celebrities who had liked the post was collated by Reddit users. This list has now been used to compare whose likes have remained on the post."



