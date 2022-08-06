Governor Punjab administers oath to 21 provincial ministers

Saturday Aug 06, 2022
LAHORE: Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman on Saturday administered the oath to 21 provincial ministers, who will become part of new chief minister Pervez Elahi's cabinet.
The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Governor's House in Lahore.
PTI leaders Murad Ras, Yasmin Rashid, Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari, Raja Basharat, Khurram Shahzad Virk, and others have been included in the cabinet.
It was speculated that Rehman, belonging to the PML-N, may not swear in the PTI and PML-Q lawmakers, given that PTI's Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, who was previously governor, did not swear in PML-N's Hamza Shahbaz as chief minister and after the post changed hands, Rehman did not administer the oath to PML-Q's Pervez Elahi.
CM Elahi and other dignitaries were also present at the swearing-in ceremony.
Congratulating the newly inducted ministers, Elahi expressed the confidence they will perform their responsibilities efficiently.
“It is hoped that the provincial ministers will work day and night to serve the people and meet the expectations of the people of Punjab.”
He advised them to spare no effort in serving the masses as the focus of the government is the welfare of the poor people.
They will take all possible measures to give relief to the common man, Elahi said.
Number
Name
Portfolio/Department
|1
|Muhammad Mohsin Leghari
|Finance
|2
|Muhammad Taimoor Khan
|Youth Affairs and Spots/Culture
|3
|Muhammad Raja Basharat
|Cooperative/Public Prosecution
|4
|Raja Yasir Humayun
|Higher Education/Punjab Information Technology Board
|5
|Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi
|Labour and Human Resource
|6
|Muhammad Muneeb Sultan Cheema
|Transport
|7
|Shahab-ud-Din Khan Sehar
|Livestock and Dairy Development
|8
|Murad Ras
|School Education
|9
|Yasmin Rashid
|Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education/Primary and Secondary Health
|10
|Khurram Shahzad Virk
|Law and Parliamentary Affairs
|11
|Col (R) Muhammad Hashim Dogar
|Prisons/Home
|12
|Sadar Muhammad Asif Nakai
|Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control
|13
|Ali Afzal Sahi
|Communications and Works
|14
|Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan
|Revenue
|15
|Syed Hussain Jahanain Gardezi
|Agriculture
|16
|Ghazanfar Abbas Cheema
|Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal
|17
|Muhammad Latif Nazir
|Mines and Minerals
|18
|Sardar Husnain Bahardar Dreshak
|Food/Energy
|19
|Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed
|Local Government and Community Development
|20
|Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal
|Housing, Urban Development, and Public Health Engineering/ Industries, Commerce Investment, and Skills Development Department
|21
|Syed Abbas Ali Shah
|Forestry, Wildlife, and Fisheries Department