Governor Punjab administers oath to 21 provincial ministers

Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman administers the oath to 21 provincial ministers in Lahore, on August 6, 2022. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive

CM Elahi advises MPAs to spare no effort in serving masses.

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman on Saturday administered the oath to 21 provincial ministers, who will become part of new chief minister Pervez Elahi's cabinet.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Governor's House in Lahore.

PTI leaders Murad Ras, Yasmin Rashid, Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari, Raja Basharat, Khurram Shahzad Virk, and others have been included in the cabinet.

It was speculated that Rehman, belonging to the PML-N, may not swear in the PTI and PML-Q lawmakers, given that PTI's Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, who was previously governor, did not swear in PML-N's Hamza Shahbaz as chief minister and after the post changed hands, Rehman did not administer the oath to PML-Q's Pervez Elahi.

CM Elahi and other dignitaries were also present at the swearing-in ceremony.



Congratulating the newly inducted ministers, Elahi expressed the confidence they will perform their responsibilities efficiently.

“It is hoped that the provincial ministers will work day and night to serve the people and meet the expectations of the people of Punjab.”

He advised them to spare no effort in serving the masses as the focus of the government is the welfare of the poor people.

They will take all possible measures to give relief to the common man, Elahi said.

