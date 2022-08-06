 
Governor Punjab administers oath to 21 provincial ministers

Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman administers the oath to 21 provincial ministers in Lahore, on August 6, 2022. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive
Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman administers the oath to 21 provincial ministers in Lahore, on August 6, 2022. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive

  • Murad Ras gets school education, Yasmin Rashid health.
  • Mohsin Leghari gets finance, Khurram Shahzad Virk law.
  • CM Elahi advises MPAs to spare no effort in serving masses.

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman on Saturday administered the oath to 21 provincial ministers, who will become part of new chief minister Pervez Elahi's cabinet.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Governor's House in Lahore.

PTI leaders Murad Ras, Yasmin Rashid, Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari, Raja Basharat, Khurram Shahzad Virk, and others have been included in the cabinet.

It was speculated that Rehman, belonging to the PML-N, may not swear in the PTI and PML-Q lawmakers, given that PTI's Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, who was previously governor, did not swear in PML-N's Hamza Shahbaz as chief minister and after the post changed hands, Rehman did not administer the oath to PML-Q's Pervez Elahi.

CM Elahi and other dignitaries were also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Congratulating the newly inducted ministers, Elahi expressed the confidence they will perform their responsibilities efficiently.

“It is hoped that the provincial ministers will work day and night to serve the people and meet the expectations of the people of Punjab.”

He advised them to spare no effort in serving the masses as the focus of the government is the welfare of the poor people.

They will take all possible measures to give relief to the common man, Elahi said.

Meet the new cabinet 

Number

Name

Portfolio/Department

1Muhammad Mohsin Leghari
Finance
2Muhammad Taimoor Khan 
Youth Affairs and Spots/Culture
3Muhammad Raja Basharat 
Cooperative/Public Prosecution
4Raja Yasir Humayun Higher Education/Punjab Information Technology Board
5Ansar Majeed Khan NiaziLabour and Human Resource
6Muhammad Muneeb Sultan CheemaTransport
7Shahab-ud-Din Khan SeharLivestock and Dairy Development
8Murad RasSchool Education
9Yasmin RashidSpecialised Healthcare and Medical Education/Primary and Secondary Health
10Khurram Shahzad VirkLaw and Parliamentary Affairs
11Col (R) Muhammad Hashim DogarPrisons/Home
12Sadar Muhammad Asif NakaiExcise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control
13Ali Afzal SahiCommunications and Works
14Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed KhanRevenue
15Syed Hussain Jahanain GardeziAgriculture
16Ghazanfar Abbas CheemaSocial Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal
17Muhammad Latif Nazir Mines and Minerals
18Sardar Husnain Bahardar DreshakFood/Energy
19Mian Mehmood-ur-RasheedLocal Government and Community Development 
20Mian Muhammad Aslam IqbalHousing, Urban Development, and Public Health Engineering/ Industries, Commerce Investment, and Skills Development Department
21Syed Abbas Ali ShahForestry, Wildlife, and Fisheries Department 

