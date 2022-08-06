Dania is legally divorced and no longer Aamir's widow: Bushra Iqbal

Dania Shah and Bushra Iqbal. — Instagram

KARACHI: Bushra Iqbal, the former wife of popular TV host and anchor Aamir Liaquat Hussain — Saturday said that Dania Shah has been legally divorced by her ex-husband and is no longer his widow.

Talking to the media persons, Bushra said that Dania — Liaquat's third wife — agreed that she leaked her former husband's video and she should be punished for it.

"Dania keeps changing her statements," said Bushra, adding that her family has launched a complaint to the Federal Investigation Agency against this gang for leaking Liaquat's videos and breaching his privacy.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Bushra informed her followers about the family’s decision to submit a revision application to the sessions court to suspend the exhumation orders of the late televangelist.



A revision application to suspend exhumation orders of the late politician has been submitted to the court of session judge east by his daughter Dua Aamir.



“We are going to submit a revision application in sessions court to suspend the order of the exhumation of Late Aamir Liaquat,” she tweeted.



Liaquat’s former wife also wrote, “Hopefully Allah will resolve this matter in favour of Ahmed and Duaa. InshaAllah.”

Dua's lawyer Advocate Zia Ahmed Awan said that a magistrate had earlier permitted to bury Liaquat without a post-mortem and police also did not object to it because they did not find evidence.

They said that the family did not want Liaquat’s post-mortem conducted. We’ve approached the session court on the high court’s order. The same court cannot issue two verdicts. The earlier verdict was issued without taking the family’s account in consideration.

Earlier, Liaquat’s third wife Dania released a message on her social media account demanding his post-mortem. She further criticised both Bushra and Dua for seeking media’s support after Dania demanded exhumation of the late politician’s body for a medical forensics.



“When Aamir died, Bushra did not want to face the media. But now she has also brought her daughter [to garner sympathies],” Dania wrote.