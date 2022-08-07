Several members of Pakistani crew trapped in ship Ariana return home

Pakistani crew of ship Ariana. — Reporter

LONDON: Around two dozen Pakistani crew of ship Ariana, which was trapped in Yemen, has reached home after almost four months of life-and-death situation due to the hardship caused by the ship’s owner Saint James Shipping Limited.

Geo News, in a report last week, highlighted how the lives of at least 86 Pakistani seafarers were in danger on four Saint James Shipping-owned vessels over the owner’s refusal to pay wages.

Meanwhile, close to 60 Pakistani sailors are trapped in Indian waters on three different ships — Aeon, Sol and Lua — owned by Saint James Shipping Limited.

A source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad told that ship managers at the GRSM group had contacted the Pakistan authorities to appraise them of the situation around 23 Pakistani members who were on Ship Ariana in the port of Al Mokha, Yemen, which is declared as a War Zone area.

The GRSM told the government that 86 Pakistani crew members were suffering and living with uncertainty, without necessities and the required insurance because the ship owner failed to fulfil his legal obligations towards the crew members and failed to maintain the vessels as sea-worthy.

A spokesman of Saint James Shipping Ltd, speaking on behalf of CEO Sam Tariverdi, said in a statement that difficulties were caused due to a “tug-of-war between two competing masters” and also because the “owners lost confidence in the previous crew after a series of incidents and required to change them. The crew have now been changed and fully paid off and repatriated to Pakistan safely”.

The Saint James Shipping Ltd spokesman confirmed that the other vessels remain currently detained in Indian ports.

“We are hopeful these problems will be resolved soon and it remains the intention of Saint James and its principals that all seafarers shall receive all payments due to them, the difficulties and delays suffered by the seafarers are much regretted,” said the spokesperson.

Saint James Shipping and all the other vessel are owned by Sam Tariverdi who is the son of Dr Hassan Tari Verdi Farman and is said to have Royal Iranian lineage.

The ship Ariana crew were forced to disembark in Al Mokha despite knowing that the vessel was in a war zone and it would be unsafe for the crew to disembark at the port.

The crisis for the Pakistani crew members started around early January after the owner seized funding from the ship management company.

Two of the vessels Aeon and Sol are presently arrested in India since June 6 2022 by vendors due to long overdue outstanding payments of owners. Aeon is arrested in Mumbai and Sol is also arrested in Hazira.

The Lua vessel is in Shipyard Las Calderas, Santo Domingo, for the last five months and was in Damen Shipyard in Curacao before where she stayed for four months but due to unavailability of funds from the owner, she was asked to leave Curacao Shipyard without carrying out any docking/repair job, shared the source.

A fifth vessel Victor 1 is arrested by the crew due to unpaid wages and also by the vendor for unpaid long outstanding invoices by the owner Saint James. The total crew on this ship are 17 including 13 Indonesian and four Pakistanis.

The seafarers who are currently stranded have appealed to the international maritime organisations and Pakistani authorities to take notice of their plight and help them secure their overdue wages and provide them with safety and rescue.