 
pakistan
Monday Aug 08 2022
By
Talha Hashmi

Karachi security guard arrested for slapping, kicking woman outside apartment building

By
Talha Hashmi

Monday Aug 08, 2022

A screengrab from CCTV footage of a guard slapping a woman in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi. Photo: Screengrab/ Twitter
A screengrab from CCTV footage of a guard slapping a woman in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi. Photo: Screengrab/ Twitter

  • Karachi guard beats up woman outside apartment building in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.
  • Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah takes notice of incident.
  • Guard taken into custody, inquiry initiated.

KARACHI: The police arrested a security guard for beating up a woman outside an apartment building in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi after a video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of the incident shows the man arguing with the woman just before slapping her.

The woman fell to the ground and kept trying to get up, but the guard kicked her in the face, the footage showed.

The violent incident is from two days ago. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident Monday and gave instructions to take immediate action against the guard.

"How did the guard have the audacity to raise his hands at the woman and be violent?" the Sindh CM questioned. 

An inquiry has been initiated and the guard has been taken into custody.

More From Pakistan:

TTP commander Omar Khalid Khorasani reportedly killed in Afghanistan

TTP commander Omar Khalid Khorasani reportedly killed in Afghanistan
Arshad Nadeem wishes injured Neeraj Chopra health, good luck in upcoming events

Arshad Nadeem wishes injured Neeraj Chopra health, good luck in upcoming events
Latest Karachi weather update

Latest Karachi weather update
FIA tasked with probing malicious social media campaign following Balochistan copter crash

FIA tasked with probing malicious social media campaign following Balochistan copter crash
Pakistan to soon plug $4b external financing hole: SBP

Pakistan to soon plug $4b external financing hole: SBP
Muharram processions today across Pakistan amid tight security, sans mobile services

Muharram processions today across Pakistan amid tight security, sans mobile services
Pakistan sees minor uptick in COVID-19 cases

Pakistan sees minor uptick in COVID-19 cases
Balochistan flood victims unable to attain rations due to absence of CNICs

Balochistan flood victims unable to attain rations due to absence of CNICs
PM Shehbaz thanks UAE president for 'investment' country will make in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz thanks UAE president for 'investment' country will make in Pakistan
Reference shows Imran Khan took most items from Toshakhana for free

Reference shows Imran Khan took most items from Toshakhana for free
Several members of Pakistani crew trapped in ship Ariana return home

Several members of Pakistani crew trapped in ship Ariana return home
T20 similar to tape ball cricket, says Sohail Tanvir

T20 similar to tape ball cricket, says Sohail Tanvir

Latest

view all