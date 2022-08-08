 
sports
Monday Aug 08 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Karateka Saadi Abbas aims for gold in Islamic Solidarity Games

By
Faizan Lakhani

Monday Aug 08, 2022

Karate athlete Saadi Abbas. — Photo by aythor
Karate athlete Saadi Abbas. — Photo by aythor

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top Karateka Saadi Abbas Jalbani wants all stakeholders of the country to sit together and work for the collective benefit of sports.

In an interview with Geo News, Saadi emphasised identifying talent and working on them for the long run.

“It is important for authorities to identify talent who can win us medals in global events, one way to do that is to send them to multiple events where they can prove their mettle,” Saadi told Geo News.

“Send them to South Asian Games, if they play well, send them to Asian Games, invest in them and offer them exposure to international events before expecting them to win medals for the country,” the 30-year-old karateka said.

Saadi highlighted how javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem was given international exposure constantly, which resulted in him winning the gold medal for the country.

The karateka from Lyari is now preparing for Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey, Konya, where he will be in action on August 17 and 18.

Currently, in Dubai, Saadi will leave for Turkey on August 14.

“I’m well-prepared and looking forward to giving my best in the Islamic Solidarity Games,” he remarked, adding that all the Islamic countries like Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Egypt, and Turkey are dominating the sport, but he’s hopeful to outperform.

“It will be a tough contest, but I am confident as well. I won a Silver medal in Baku last time and now eyeing Gold,” the karateka anticipated.

Saadi also spoke about his experience training during Pakistan Sports Board’s four-month-long camp for the athletes, adding that it helped them prepare well.

“Although we also wanted some training tours, we’re thankful to have been provided with a camp facility by PSB which helped us during training,” he concluded.

More From Sports:

Karachi, Rawalpindi, Multan to host Pakistan vs England Tests

Karachi, Rawalpindi, Multan to host Pakistan vs England Tests
Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest climber in the world to summit 9 8-thousanders

Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest climber in the world to summit 9 8-thousanders
India's Neeraj Chopra congratulates Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem on CWG victory

India's Neeraj Chopra congratulates Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem on CWG victory

Pakistan hails Arshad Nadeem after star bags gold at Commonwealth Games

Pakistan hails Arshad Nadeem after star bags gold at Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem wins gold medal

Commonwealth Games: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem wins gold medal

WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar's video message after painful knee surgery

WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar's video message after painful knee surgery
Over excitement costs Pakistan its World Cup matches against India: Sohaib Maqsood

Over excitement costs Pakistan its World Cup matches against India: Sohaib Maqsood
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem confident of winning javelin medal at CWG 2022

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem confident of winning javelin medal at CWG 2022
Tayyab Raza loses bronze bout to India's Deepak Nehra

Tayyab Raza loses bronze bout to India's Deepak Nehra
Commonwealth Games: Shajar Abbas misses out on 200m sprint

Commonwealth Games: Shajar Abbas misses out on 200m sprint
What completes Babar Azam’s look?

What completes Babar Azam’s look?
Commonwealth Games 2022: Pakistan secures two more medals in wrestling

Commonwealth Games 2022: Pakistan secures two more medals in wrestling

Latest

view all