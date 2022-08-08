Karateka Saadi Abbas aims for gold in Islamic Solidarity Games

Karate athlete Saadi Abbas. — Photo by aythor

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top Karateka Saadi Abbas Jalbani wants all stakeholders of the country to sit together and work for the collective benefit of sports.

In an interview with Geo News, Saadi emphasised identifying talent and working on them for the long run.

“It is important for authorities to identify talent who can win us medals in global events, one way to do that is to send them to multiple events where they can prove their mettle,” Saadi told Geo News.

“Send them to South Asian Games, if they play well, send them to Asian Games, invest in them and offer them exposure to international events before expecting them to win medals for the country,” the 30-year-old karateka said.

Saadi highlighted how javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem was given international exposure constantly, which resulted in him winning the gold medal for the country.

The karateka from Lyari is now preparing for Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey, Konya, where he will be in action on August 17 and 18.

Currently, in Dubai, Saadi will leave for Turkey on August 14.

“I’m well-prepared and looking forward to giving my best in the Islamic Solidarity Games,” he remarked, adding that all the Islamic countries like Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Egypt, and Turkey are dominating the sport, but he’s hopeful to outperform.

“It will be a tough contest, but I am confident as well. I won a Silver medal in Baku last time and now eyeing Gold,” the karateka anticipated.

Saadi also spoke about his experience training during Pakistan Sports Board’s four-month-long camp for the athletes, adding that it helped them prepare well.

“Although we also wanted some training tours, we’re thankful to have been provided with a camp facility by PSB which helped us during training,” he concluded.