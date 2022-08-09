Pakistan team faces defeat consecutively in Indoor Women's Asia Cup

Women playing during the tournament. — Provided by the reporter

Kazakhstan beat Pakistan by 13-0 in Indoor Women's Asia Cup.

Pakistan was outclassed by Kazakhstan after suffering defeat against Chinese Taipei by 7-0.

In two matches, Pakistan conceded 20 goals and scored none.

THAILAND: Pakistan faced defeat consecutively after Kazakhstan beat Pakistan by 13-0 in Indoor Women's Asia Cup on Tuesday.

The Pakistani team was outclassed by Kazakhstan after suffering a defeat against the Chinese Taipei by 7-0.

In two matches, Pakistan conceded 20 goals and scored none.



Kazakhstan's Victoria Labanova scored four goals in the first twelve minutes. She was declared the player of the match.



Pakistan women's team was formed at the eleventh hour for the event. This team never played an indoor match even at the local level.

Provincial Minister For Women Development Sindh Shehla Raza is the women's team manager.

Pakistan will play their next match in the event against Indonesia on Wednesday.

