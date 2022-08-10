Another round of heavy rain likely in Karachi

A man rides his bicycle along a flooded road, following heavy rains during the monsoon season in Karachi, Pakistan on July 25, 2022 — Reuters

PMD issues latest rain forecast for Karachi.

Light rain reported in some areas of Karachi Wednesday.

PMD says some parts of city may receive heavy rain again.

Karachi is likely to receive yet another round of heavy monsoon rains from August 11-14, according to weather analysts.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said the city may see some light rain today (Wednesday) afternoon, whereas moderate rain is expected after 5pm.

Sarfaraz said Karachi's weather will remain humid during the day and there will be more rain at night, he said.

In its weather forecast on August 8, the PMD had highlighted that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi from August 11 to 13.



The forecast was also given for Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas.

Meanwhile, the city reported light rain in some areas of Karachi up until early Wednesday afternoon, with the possibility of heavy rain in other parts of the city.

How much will it rain in Karachi?

The chief meteorologist said that Karachi is likely to receive 100mm to 150mm of rain over the next four to five days.

Weather analyst Jawad Memon, meanwhile, explained that the low-pressure system penetrating in central and southern parts of the country has intensified into a depression and is likely to generate torrential rains in the port city during August 11 and 14.

Memon said that the rain-bearing system is heading towards Sindh.

“Another low-pressure system is prevailing over Gujrat and a link is being established between the two systems,” he added.

PMD forecast

In its daily weather forecast, the PMD said, "Monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are penetrating in central and southern parts of the country and likely to become stronger from tonight."

The Met Office said that a westerly wave is also present in the upper and lower parts of the country.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sindh, northeast/south Balochistan, northeast/south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir today, said the PMD.

The Met Office said that heavy falls are likely at isolated places in lower Sindh and South Balochistan during the forecast period.