CM Punjab Elahi advises PTI leadership to distance itself from Gill's statement

Chief Minister Punjab Pervez Elahi (left) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — APP/PID/File

CM Punjab Pervez Elahi censures Shahbaz Gill

Says Gill spoke against Imran Khan's narrative.

Elahi says PTI should "definitely" distance itself.

Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi Wednesday advised the PTI leadership, including party chairperson Imran Khan, to distance itself from Shahbaz Gill's statement, which allegedly attempted to incite hatred within the Pakistan Army's ranks.

A key ally of the PTI, Elahi, said on Geo News' programme 'Geo Pakistan' that Khan's directives are clear: a person who speaks against the army is not a Pakistani.

"Tehreek-e-Insaf's leadership should definitely distance itself from Shahbaz Gill's statement. Even I issued a statement against it," the chief minister said.

Today, a court in Islamabad granted a two-day physical remand of the PTI leader to the federal capital's police. Ahead of being presented before the court, Gill told journalists that he is not "ashamed" of his statements.



Further, Elahi said that he berated Gill over his statement, asking in what capacity did he think he could dictate PTI's narrative.

"These are our institutions. You gave a statement against the Pakistan Army, are you dumb?" Elahi said, sharing his conversation with Gill.

The Punjab CM noted that Gill's statement did more harm than good to the PTI and its allies.

FIR against PTI leader Shahbaz Gill



Gill had attempted to incite hatred within the Pakistan Army while speaking on a private TV channel two days back.

He had been using abusive language against journalists and hurled threats at senior bureaucrats. The PTI leader had been involved in personal attacks and making below-the-belt remarks against his political opponents.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the PTI leader at Islamabad's Kohsar police station, which includes the following 10 violations of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).



34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention)

109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment)

120 (concealing design to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment)

121 (waging war against state)

124-A (sedition)

131 (abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty)

153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot)

153-A (promoting enmity between different groups)

505 (statement conducing to public mischief)

506 (punishment for criminal intimidation)

Working with Centre

Moving on, Elahi said that political differences would continue to persist, but there would be no issues between the Centre and the provincial government when it will come down to the country's interest.

Elahi added that before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the flood-affected areas in Punjab, he sent Punjab Inspector-General of Police Faisal Shahkar and the province's chief secretary to visit the areas.

"I told them that we will follow every direction of the prime minister," he said.

Elahi said that despite the Punjab IG and chief secretary being appointed on "Shehbaz's directions", he welcomed them with an open heart.

"The chief secretary is leaving the post due to some other reason," Elahi noted, ruling out that he intervened in the work of bureaucracy.