Thursday Aug 11 2022
Islamabad Police arrest wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill with his driver Izhar. — Screengrab from a Twitter video posted on PTIs account
  • Police said Izhar’s wife and brother-in-law attacked personnel and tore their uniform.
  • Case has been filed against duo at Aabpara Police Station for creating hurdles in official work.
  • PTI Chairperson Imran Khan strongly condemns raid on Izhar’s residence and terms his wife’s arrest “fascist illegal abduction”.

ISLAMABAD: Police on Thursday took the wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver in custody after they raided the latter's residence to recover the PTI leader’s mobile phone for investigation in the sedition case being pursued against him.

According to the Islamabad Police, when they raided Gill’s assistant Izhar's home he had fled, however, they took his wife and a relative into custody.

“The raid was conducted to recover Shahbaz Gill’s mobile phone as he told police that he gave his device to the driver during arrest on Tuesday,” the police said, adding that Izhar’s wife and brother-in-law attacked the personnel of law enforcement agency and tore their uniform.

A case has been filed against the duo at the Aabpara Police Station for creating hurdles in official work.

The development came a day after a court approved two-day physical remand of Gill. The PTI leader was arrested over his anti-state remarks in a case filed on the state’s behalf.

He would be presented before the court on Friday. The police had sought a 14-day remand, pleading that they have to recover his mobile phone and investigate him further.

Imran calls arrest ‘fascist illegal abductions’

Meanwhile, PTI Chairperson Imran Khan strongly condemned the raid on Izhar’s residence and termed his wife’s arrest “fascist illegal abductions”.

“I want to ask our legal community are there no fundamental rights anymore?”

The PTI chair said that the "imported government of the cabal of crooks" brought through foreign backed regime change is using fear and terror in the media and among people to gain acceptance after being routed in the Punjab elections.

“But all they are succeeding in doing is further destabilising the country. The only solution is fair and free elections.”

