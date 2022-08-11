 
Bollywood
Thursday Aug 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Saif Ali Khan, Kiran Rao hit red carpet at ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ premiere

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha recently got a premiere before its release later this week
Laal Singh Chaddha recently got a premiere before its release later this week

Laal Singh Chaddha recently got a premiere before its release later this week and stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor made an appearance together with Saif Ali Khan and Kiran Rao at the red carpet.

The pictures from the event came out yesterday, as per Pinkvilla, and Kareena could be seen wearing an elegant white-coloured shalwar-kameez along with matching jootis and a black bindi.

On the other hand, Aamir wore a white coloured t-shirt layered with a pink shirt.

Meanwhile, Kiran was seen wearing a green and beige coloured maxi with a pair of black boots whereas, Saif looked dapper in a blue shirt with black denim and brown shoes.

Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to release on August 11. The film will be clashing at the box office together with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. 

