 
Showbiz
Thursday Aug 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Priya Prakash Varrier opens up about online bullying

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Priya Prakash Varrier recently got candid about her experience with online bullying
Priya Prakash Varrier, who became a star overnight through her famous wink in her debut Oru Adaar Love, recently got candid about her experience with the online bullying that comes with being a star in the Asian entertainment industry.

As Priya is about to make her debut in Bollywood, she recalled how hard it was to deal with the trolls back when she first entered the industry.

“Initially, it was a little hard to adjust to whatever was happening because as an 18-year-old outsider, I had no one guiding me or telling me the things that I should do or not do and how to deal with such a situation,” she said.

Priya added: “When you face so many things so early on in your career, they tend to take a toll on you and there’s a lot of self-doubts that come with it.”

She further said that her struggles have a huge part to play in her success. 

