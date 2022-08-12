 
pakistan
Friday Aug 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Mashal Mullick asks for diplomatic passport to meet husband Yasin Malik

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 12, 2022

Mushaal Hussein Mullick. — Geo.tv
Mushaal Hussein Mullick. — Geo.tv

  • Mushaal says she's unable to get visa on her own.
  • Says she hasn't met Yasin for eight years.
  • Says Yasin was subjected to third-degree torture.

Mushaal Mullick, the wife of detained Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, has requested for a diplomatic passport so she can visit India to meet her husband as she cannot acquire a visit visa on her own.

In a latest statement given to the Foreign Affairs Committee, Mushaal said that she hasn't met Yasin for eight years and couldn't even talk to him for the last five years. She said that 6 million new domiciles were issued in Kashmir.

Moving on to the misery Yasin is in being in the Indian jail, Mushaal said that her husband was subjected to third-degree torture.

Related items

"Yasin Malik observed a 12-day hunger strike to protest the sentence awarded to him on May 25,"  Mushaal said.

Earlier, in July, Mushaal revealed that her husband is in critical condition and he is admitted to a hospital after going on a hunger strike.

Taking to Twitter, she said that Yasin's life was in danger and he had refused to take medical help from the doctors. 

According to The Hindustan Times, Yasin had gone on a hunger strike on July 27 after he was not allowed to appear in court for hearing the Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case.

The Kashmiri leader has been kept in solitary confinement in a high-risk cell in Tihar's prison. 

More From Pakistan:

Armed forces exist today to ensure wars do not take place: COAS Gen Bajwa

Armed forces exist today to ensure wars do not take place: COAS Gen Bajwa
Heavy showers in Karachi on August 13 and 14: PMD

Heavy showers in Karachi on August 13 and 14: PMD
Pakistan reports highest COVID-19 deaths in over 5 months

Pakistan reports highest COVID-19 deaths in over 5 months
In pictures: Pakistani, Indian siblings reunite 75 years after partition

In pictures: Pakistani, Indian siblings reunite 75 years after partition
High drama at India-Pakistan border, every sundown

High drama at India-Pakistan border, every sundown
WATCH: EU envoy plays Pakistani anthem on trumpet

WATCH: EU envoy plays Pakistani anthem on trumpet

Imran Khan invites Pakistanis to attend August 13 'power show'

Imran Khan invites Pakistanis to attend August 13 'power show'
Islamabad court dismisses request to extend Shahbaz Gill's physical remand in sedition case

Islamabad court dismisses request to extend Shahbaz Gill's physical remand in sedition case
US shares Quaid's vision of peaceful Pakistan: Donald Blome

US shares Quaid's vision of peaceful Pakistan: Donald Blome
Imran should be disqualified, says Shahid Khaqan

Imran should be disqualified, says Shahid Khaqan

Shahbaz Gill reportedly admits to making anti-army statement

Shahbaz Gill reportedly admits to making anti-army statement
Summer vacations of schools in KP extended till August 31

Summer vacations of schools in KP extended till August 31

Latest

view all