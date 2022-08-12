Sarfaraz Ahmed's biography added to fourth-grade syllabus

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed. — ICC

KARACHI: The biography of wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed has been added to the fourth standard Urdu book.



The primary school students will read about Sarfaraz, who led Pakistan towards victory in the Champions Trophy in 2017.

The cricketer's wife Khushbakht proudly announced the news on her Twitter handle by sharing the picture of fourth-grade Urdu book.



"Thrilled! Just by imagining when my kids would read about their father along with friends [and] teacher! Can’t be more proud! Alhamdulliah," she wrote.

Sarfaraz is considered one of the most successful captains in Pakistan's cricket history. He had won two ICC Trophies; U19 Cricket World Cup 2006 and the Champions Trophy.

Along with Sarfaraz, the biography of Pakistan's celebrated woman sprinter Naseem Hameed has also become a part of the syllabus book.