Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem celebrates winning and taking the gold medal in the men's javelin throw final athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day ten of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 7, 2022. — AFP/File

Arshad Nadeem Friday bagged a gold medal for Pakistan at the 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkey — the second one for the athlete in less than a week.

In his first attempt, Nadeem was able to throw the javelin at a distance of 79.40 metres, followed by 88.55 metres, 75.50 metres, 82.40 metres, and 83.33 metres.

More to follow