 
entertainment
Friday Aug 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Photos: Jennifer Aniston gives fans a glimpse of her perfect morning

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 12, 2022

Jennifer Aniston’s latest social media post is too cute to handle!

The Friends actor began her day on a high note on Friday morning as she posted some cute snaps of her dog, Lord Chesterfield.

Taking to the photo-video sharing app, the 53-year-old actor captioned the pictures, “Morning.”

Earlier, the Morning Show star enthralled her fans with her jaw-dropping pictures from the beach.

Jen, stunned in a black swimsuit with a large brim hat while her golden blonde locks fell down her shoulders in natural waves.


More From Entertainment:

Drake melts hearts with special tribute to his mother

Drake melts hearts with special tribute to his mother
Robin Williams' children pen heartfelt tribute to the late actor on his eighth death anniversary

Robin Williams' children pen heartfelt tribute to the late actor on his eighth death anniversary
William, Harry ‘kept in dark’ about new doc on Princess Diana's death

William, Harry ‘kept in dark’ about new doc on Princess Diana's death
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘bigger problems’ than ‘US rebranding’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘bigger problems’ than ‘US rebranding’
Prince Harry ‘wants out’ of Meghan Markle’s PR team

Prince Harry ‘wants out’ of Meghan Markle’s PR team
Prince Harry’s story about ‘men in grey suits’ could be refuted

Prince Harry’s story about ‘men in grey suits’ could be refuted
Kate Middleton pretended to be William's girlfriend before they started dating

Kate Middleton pretended to be William's girlfriend before they started dating
Kim Kardashian regrets taking a shot at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party, watch

Kim Kardashian regrets taking a shot at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party, watch
Buckingham Palace to not host 'Strictly Come Dancing' this year

Buckingham Palace to not host 'Strictly Come Dancing' this year
Meghan Markle’s manager ‘green lit relationship’ with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s manager ‘green lit relationship’ with Prince Harry
Brooklyn Beckham reveals Victoria kept ‘straight face’ while David got emotional during his wedding

Brooklyn Beckham reveals Victoria kept ‘straight face’ while David got emotional during his wedding
Prince Harry ‘no longer cares’ if ‘people get hurt’: ‘New fever’

Prince Harry ‘no longer cares’ if ‘people get hurt’: ‘New fever’

Latest

view all