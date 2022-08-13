 
Showbiz
Saturday Aug 13 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Darlings’ star Vijay Varma’s mom afraid ‘no girl will ever marry him’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

‘Darlings’ star Vijay Verma opens up about his mom’s reaction to the Netflix hit
‘Darlings’ star Vijay Verma opens up about his mom’s reaction to the Netflix hit

Vijay Varma is making waves with his performance in Darlings, and the touch of reality in his performance has left his mom worried about his future marital status.

The film, that features Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah as female leads, stars Varma in the character of an abusive husband.

While Varma received a lot of appreciation for his performance, he said the funniest reaction he got was from his mom who thinks he won’t be getting married anytime soon.

In an interview with ANI, Varma shared, “She watched the film and called me in panic. She was worried that no one would marry her son now. I get where she was coming from but I had such a good laugh after hearing her reaction.”

He further said, “I had to calm her down and assure her that this won't happen. Secretly, I am also hoping it doesn't."

More From Showbiz:

Ranveer Singh summoned by Indian police over risqué photoshoot

Ranveer Singh summoned by Indian police over risqué photoshoot

Mona Singh Defends her role in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Mona Singh Defends her role in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'
Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda channel SRK, Kajol for 'Liger' promotion

Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda channel SRK, Kajol for 'Liger' promotion
Pankaj Tripathi reacts to ongoing 'cancel culture' in Bollywood

Pankaj Tripathi reacts to ongoing 'cancel culture' in Bollywood

Aamir Khan's ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ disappoints at the Indian box office

Aamir Khan's ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ disappoints at the Indian box office
Priyanka Chopra turns daughter Malti Marie into a ‘desi girl’

Priyanka Chopra turns daughter Malti Marie into a ‘desi girl’
Priya Prakash Varrier opens up about online bullying

Priya Prakash Varrier opens up about online bullying
Shah Rukh Khan ‘regrets’ starring in ‘Chak De India’: Here’s why

Shah Rukh Khan ‘regrets’ starring in ‘Chak De India’: Here’s why
Aamir Khan breaks silence on ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend

Aamir Khan breaks silence on ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend
'We have never really shown Partition in Hollywood': Sharmeen Obaid on Ms Marvel

'We have never really shown Partition in Hollywood': Sharmeen Obaid on Ms Marvel
Sara Ali Khan revisits her alma mater in heartwarming new post

Sara Ali Khan revisits her alma mater in heartwarming new post
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to tie the knot this year

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to tie the knot this year

Latest

view all