Karachi witnesses heavy showers late Friday

Saturday Aug 13 2022
Saturday Aug 13, 2022

KARACHI: Most areas of Karachi received rain and thunderstorm late Friday night, Geo News reported.

The areas which received driving downpours include KDA Chowrangi, Board Office, Numaish Chowrangi, Nagan Chowrangi, Shahra-e-Noor Jahan, Powerhouse, UP Morr, New Karachi, North Karachi and Surjani Town.

KDA Chowrangi, Board Office, Numaish and Nagan Chowrangi got inundated under rainwater. Several roads including Godhra Road, Powerhouse and UP Morr were submerged under water. The sewerage nullah at Saleem Centre also overflowed.

The University Road is still waterlogged. 

Due to the current wet spell in the metropolis, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIEK), Karachi has postponed the examinations scheduled for today (August 13).

Meantime, the Met Department has predicted that the rains will continue in the port city till August 14. It said the low pressure of the air in the Arabian Sea has become more intense. The city will be lashed with strong winds also.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the metropolis may witness heavy showers on August 13 and 14 under the prevailing monsoon system. The Met Office said the monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are penetrating central and lower parts of the country.

