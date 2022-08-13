 
SDSports desk

Pakistan or India? Ricky Ponting predicts who will win Asia Cup match

SDSports desk

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and Pakistan and Indian team players - Reuters/espn
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has predicted the winner of the Asia Cup match between Pakistan and India.

As per International Cricket Council (ICC) review, the former Australian captain said that India's batting is better than other teams, and based on previous encounters, he believes India will defeat Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

Ricky Ponting stated that the match would be exciting and that a fierce encounter is expected between both teams, but he will be rooting for India in this match.

It should be noted that two matches between Pakistan and India are expected before the Asia Cup 2022 final.

According to the Asia Cup schedule, Pakistan and India will clash in Dubai on August 28, while the Super Four match between these two teams is likely to be held on September 4.

The final of the event will be played on September 11.

