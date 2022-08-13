 
sports
Saturday Aug 13 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistanis deprived of records after techincal error at Islamic Solidarity Games

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Pakistan Shajar Abbas poses during a sports competition in this undated photo. — Twitter/File
Pakistan Shajar Abbas poses during a sports competition in this undated photo. — Twitter/File

KARACHI: Pakistan Shajar Abbas was deprived of two national records he created during the ongoing Islamic Solidarity Games after the organisers of the event said that the results of the first three days of events shall be invalid due to a technical error detected on day 4.

Abbas had created new national records in 100 metres by clocking 10.25 seconds and in 200 metres by clocking 20.68 seconds, but these are now invalid.

Mueed Baloch’s personal best record in 200 metres has also been overruled.

Related items

A notification issued by the organisers recorded is invalid and cannot be used for ranking or any kind of record.

“A technical failure on the cabling of the starting system was discovered by the relevant international officials in the morning of day 4," the notification read.

"Considering all the evidence, and after conferring with national and international experts, we concluded that it was not possible to confirm the full accuracy of the result of races for all the first 3 competition days,” the notification added.

“As technical delegates, it is our responsibility to recommend to the relevant governing body (World Athletics) concerning the validity of results of all races for the first 3 competition days, that these mentioned results are invalid and cannot be used for world rankings or any kind of records,” it added.

However, this discovery will not influence any positions or medals of the athletes during Islamic Games.

The organisers have also added that a new technical system was put in place to bypass the failure on day 4 of the competitions.

More From Sports:

Shakib named Bangladesh T20 captain for Asia Cup, World Cup

Shakib named Bangladesh T20 captain for Asia Cup, World Cup
'Make it happen': Babar Azam works out ahead of Netherlands series

'Make it happen': Babar Azam works out ahead of Netherlands series
Ross Taylor claims IPL franchise owner 'slapped' him for getting out on duck

Ross Taylor claims IPL franchise owner 'slapped' him for getting out on duck
City Corporation pays tribute to former England cricketer Sajid Mahmood

City Corporation pays tribute to former England cricketer Sajid Mahmood
Sania Mirza mocks Indian rituals on Independence Day

Sania Mirza mocks Indian rituals on Independence Day
Pakistan or India? Ricky Ponting predicts who will win Asia Cup match

Pakistan or India? Ricky Ponting predicts who will win Asia Cup match
Boxer Amir Khan says he has no plans to return to boxing ring

Boxer Amir Khan says he has no plans to return to boxing ring
Shahid Afridi's Jammu Janbaz to be tough opponent in KPL 2: Kamran Akmal

Shahid Afridi's Jammu Janbaz to be tough opponent in KPL 2: Kamran Akmal
Arshad Nadeem bags gold medal for Pakistan at Islamic Solidarity Games

Arshad Nadeem bags gold medal for Pakistan at Islamic Solidarity Games
Surprise date-change overshadows World Cup 100-day countdown

Surprise date-change overshadows World Cup 100-day countdown
PAK vs NED: Babar Azam and co land in Amsterdam

PAK vs NED: Babar Azam and co land in Amsterdam
Inam Butt highlights major difference between Pakistani and Indian wrestlers

Inam Butt highlights major difference between Pakistani and Indian wrestlers

Latest

view all