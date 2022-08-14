 
sports
Sunday Aug 14 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Arshad Nadeem, Nooh Dastagir Butt to receive Pride of Performance

By
Faizan Lakhani

Sunday Aug 14, 2022

Commonwealth Games gold medalists Nooh Dastagir Butt (left) and Arshad Nadeem. — Twitter/AFP/File
Commonwealth Games gold medalists Nooh Dastagir Butt (left) and Arshad Nadeem. — Twitter/AFP/File

KARACHI: Commonwealth Games gold medalists Arshad Nadeem and Nooh Dastagir Butt will receive Pride of Performance award as per the August 14 honours list.

The list of awardees was announced on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Pakistan.

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem recently won a gold medal for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games, while Nooh Dastagir Butt won the gold medal in the weightlifting contest.

Related items

Pakistan’s squash legend Jahangir Khan will be conferred the prestigious Nishan e Imtiaz, while the captain Babar Azam and the President of the Kabbadi Federation will get Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

Two mountaineers Sirbaz Khan and late Little Karim are also among the athletes named for the pride of performance award.

Others who are named for the Pride of Performance include IBSF World Snooker Champion Ahsan Ramzan, Karteka Shahida, Skiiing player Amina Wali, Martial Artist Iran Mehsood and blind Cricket team player Masood Jan.

Bismah Maroof, captain Pakistan women’s cricket team, and Shafiq Chishti, member Pakistan Kabbadi team, will be conferred Tamgah e Imtiaz

The Investiture Ceremony of these awards will take place on Pakistan Day, March 23, 2023.

More From Sports:

Fatima Hussain feels Arshad Nadeem’s success can change athletes' fortune

Fatima Hussain feels Arshad Nadeem’s success can change athletes' fortune
Pakistanis deprived of records after technical error at Islamic Solidarity Games

Pakistanis deprived of records after technical error at Islamic Solidarity Games
Shakib named Bangladesh T20 captain for Asia Cup, World Cup

Shakib named Bangladesh T20 captain for Asia Cup, World Cup
'Make it happen': Babar Azam works out ahead of Netherlands series

'Make it happen': Babar Azam works out ahead of Netherlands series
Ross Taylor claims IPL franchise owner 'slapped' him for getting out on duck

Ross Taylor claims IPL franchise owner 'slapped' him for getting out on duck
City Corporation pays tribute to former England cricketer Sajid Mahmood

City Corporation pays tribute to former England cricketer Sajid Mahmood
Sania Mirza mocks Indian rituals on Independence Day

Sania Mirza mocks Indian rituals on Independence Day
Pakistan or India? Ricky Ponting predicts who will win Asia Cup match

Pakistan or India? Ricky Ponting predicts who will win Asia Cup match
Boxer Amir Khan says he has no plans to return to boxing ring

Boxer Amir Khan says he has no plans to return to boxing ring
Shahid Afridi's Jammu Janbaz to be tough opponent in KPL 2: Kamran Akmal

Shahid Afridi's Jammu Janbaz to be tough opponent in KPL 2: Kamran Akmal
Arshad Nadeem bags gold medal for Pakistan at Islamic Solidarity Games

Arshad Nadeem bags gold medal for Pakistan at Islamic Solidarity Games
Surprise date-change overshadows World Cup 100-day countdown

Surprise date-change overshadows World Cup 100-day countdown

Latest

view all