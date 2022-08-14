Arshad Nadeem, Nooh Dastagir Butt to receive Pride of Performance

Commonwealth Games gold medalists Nooh Dastagir Butt (left) and Arshad Nadeem. — Twitter/AFP/File

KARACHI: Commonwealth Games gold medalists Arshad Nadeem and Nooh Dastagir Butt will receive Pride of Performance award as per the August 14 honours list.

The list of awardees was announced on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Pakistan.

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem recently won a gold medal for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games, while Nooh Dastagir Butt won the gold medal in the weightlifting contest.

Pakistan’s squash legend Jahangir Khan will be conferred the prestigious Nishan e Imtiaz, while the captain Babar Azam and the President of the Kabbadi Federation will get Sitara-e-Imtiaz.



Two mountaineers Sirbaz Khan and late Little Karim are also among the athletes named for the pride of performance award.

Others who are named for the Pride of Performance include IBSF World Snooker Champion Ahsan Ramzan, Karteka Shahida, Skiiing player Amina Wali, Martial Artist Iran Mehsood and blind Cricket team player Masood Jan.

Bismah Maroof, captain Pakistan women’s cricket team, and Shafiq Chishti, member Pakistan Kabbadi team, will be conferred Tamgah e Imtiaz

The Investiture Ceremony of these awards will take place on Pakistan Day, March 23, 2023.