Hrithik Roshan earns the ire of trolls after praising ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Hrithik Roshan found himself in hot waters after praising Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Hrithik Roshan heaped praises on the recently released Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha amid calls to boycott the film.

The Waar actor was spotted by paparazzi outside a film theatre after watching the movie on Saturday, and Roshan then took to Twitter to describe his experience.

He wrote: “Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDHA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys! Go! Go now. Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful.”

However, Roshan’s tweet did not sit well with online trolls; as soon he tweeted about the film, trends started on Twitter to boycott his upcoming film, Vikram Vedha.

One user wrote, “Just after couple of hours of this tweet, ‘#BoycottVikramVedha’ is trending,” while another said, “Now I think it's turn to BOYCOTT Hrithik Roshan movie... We should boycott all those who support Khan gang... so that they will think 100 times before supporting.”

Helmed by Pushkar and Gayathri, Vikram Vedha will see Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The film is a Hindi remake of a Tamil neo-noir thriller.

It is pertinent to mention here that Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha opened to mixed reviews and a dismal opening at the box office. It is believed the poor performance is partly due to the boycott campaign.