Monday Aug 15 2022
Karan Johar feels as ‘protective’ over Ayan Mukerji as he does for his twins

Karan Johar took his Instagram to shower the 'Brahmastra' director with love on his birthday

Ye Jawani Hai Deewani director Ayan Mukerji turns 39 today and Karan Johar is overflowing with love!

On Mukerji’s birthday, KJo took to his Instagram to wish him a happy birthday by posting a picture of Ayan resting his head on Johar’s shoulder.

The adorable picture was paired up with a warm caption symbolizing the intensity of the friendship they share: “Love is such a strong feeling and emotion… it can be divided and yet felt in abundance.”

Karan’s note continued: “I love you Ayan and feel protective about you as much as I do for my twins… I know the decade (a whole decade) of work you have put into your film BRAHMASTRA… I have never seen anyone dedicate most of their professional lives to one project the way you have…”

He further wrote: “What tomorrow or rather the 9th of September holds for us we can’t predict at this moment! But your commitment and hard work is already a victory!”

“You just fly! Just soar! Just keep aiming high! Dreams are a reality if you truly believe them and I know you do! Your dream is your labour of love the world will see soon! Love you, my child! And oh ya! Happy birthday!” Karan concluded. 

