Mohammad Rizwan reveals the name of his ‘ameer’

KARACHI: Pakistan's ace wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan revealed the name of his and the national team’s “ameer” (leader).

In a Twitter Space hosted by Pakistan Cricket, Rizwan said that Pakistan's all-format skipper Babar Azam was his, as well as, the national team's "Ameer", and his decision was accepted by all.

Speaking to fans, he said: "Batting position, keeping glove, and everything is the captain's decisions.

Rizwan also talked about the Pakistan-India clash in last year's ICC T20 World Cup and said that the atmosphere in the dressing room before the clash was great.



"I had no idea how big the match was, so I considered it a normal one," he added.

The 30-year-old also acknowledged the fans for the support and love that they shower on the players, adding, "we often wonder if we can repay the amount of love we get."



The national cricket team is currently in the Netherlands for the three-match ODI series, scheduled to begin on Tuesday (tomorrow) at 2pm (PST).