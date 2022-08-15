 
sports
Monday Aug 15 2022
By
SDSports desk

Mohammad Rizwan reveals the name of his ‘ameer’

By
SDSports desk

Monday Aug 15, 2022

Pakistans ace wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. — ICC
Pakistan's ace wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. — ICC 

KARACHI: Pakistan's ace wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan revealed the name of his and the national team’s “ameer” (leader).

In a Twitter Space hosted by Pakistan Cricket, Rizwan said that Pakistan's all-format skipper Babar Azam was his, as well as, the national team's "Ameer", and his decision was accepted by all.

Speaking to fans, he said: "Batting position, keeping glove, and everything is the captain's decisions.

Related items

Rizwan also talked about the Pakistan-India clash in last year's ICC T20 World Cup and said that the atmosphere in the dressing room before the clash was great.

"I had no idea how big the match was, so I considered it a normal one," he added.

The 30-year-old also acknowledged the fans for the support and love that they shower on the players, adding, "we often wonder if we can repay the amount of love we get."

The national cricket team is currently in the Netherlands for the three-match ODI series, scheduled to begin on Tuesday (tomorrow) at 2pm (PST).

More From Sports:

WATCH: Sharjeel Khan breaks glass window with hard-hitting in KPL

WATCH: Sharjeel Khan breaks glass window with hard-hitting in KPL
Pak vs Ned: Can Babar Azam make a new record?

Pak vs Ned: Can Babar Azam make a new record?
Pak vs Ned: Shaheen Afridi ruled out for two matches

Pak vs Ned: Shaheen Afridi ruled out for two matches
Pak vs Ned: Babar Azam says Shaheen Afridi's absence gives youngsters chance to showcase skills

Pak vs Ned: Babar Azam says Shaheen Afridi's absence gives youngsters chance to showcase skills
Man City’s Mendy was ‘predator’ pursuing women, rape trial hears

Man City’s Mendy was ‘predator’ pursuing women, rape trial hears
Pakistan secures another medal at Islamic Solidarity Games 2022

Pakistan secures another medal at Islamic Solidarity Games 2022

Pakistani athletes to partake in BETARD World Squash Master

Pakistani athletes to partake in BETARD World Squash Master
Shadab vs Hassan Ali: Who does Fawad Alam think will win in kabaddi?

Shadab vs Hassan Ali: Who does Fawad Alam think will win in kabaddi?

We need to make ourselves better before criticising politicians: Mohammad Rizwan

We need to make ourselves better before criticising politicians: Mohammad Rizwan
Bismah Khan, Jehanara Nabi qualify for final of women’s 100m freestyle swimming in Islamic Solidarity Games

Bismah Khan, Jehanara Nabi qualify for final of women’s 100m freestyle swimming in Islamic Solidarity Games
Pakistani men’s football team may return to pitch soon

Pakistani men’s football team may return to pitch soon
Usman Chand on cusp of qualifiying for final of Skeet Shooting in Islamic Solidarity Games

Usman Chand on cusp of qualifiying for final of Skeet Shooting in Islamic Solidarity Games

Latest

view all