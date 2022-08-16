 
Here's some 'good news' for Punjab teachers

LAHORE: Punjab education minister Murad Raas has made a big announcement about the regularisation of government teachers in the province.

Raas said on Twitter that he has good news for the 14,000 teachers appointed by the Punjab education department. He said that the file for their regularisation has been initiated, signed and moved forward.

“Promises made - Promises delivered,” the minister tweeted while promising more good news soon. He did not elaborate further.

The minister had announced recruitment of 15,000 teachers in schools in March to overcome the shortage of instructors, however, the PTI government was removed in April and the process was suspended.

Raas, after resuming charge last month, had initiated the summary to hire teachers.


