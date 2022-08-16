Kareena Kapoor celebrates ‘best man’ Saif Ali Khan with goofy pics

Kareena Kapoor celebrated the 52nd birthday of Saif Ali Khan with the sweetest message

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor celebrated the 52nd birthday of her hubby Saif Ali Khan with the sweetest message for him!

Sharing pictures of Saif on Instagram, the Laal Singh Chaddha star playfully admitted that his pout is better than her.

"Happy Birthday to the Best Man in the world,” wrote Kareena, adding, “You make this Crazy ride Crazier and god I wouldn’t want it any other way. These pictures are proof!”

She further penned: “I love you my Jaan and I have to say your pout is way better than mine… What say guys? #BirthdayBoy #MySaifu.”

Meanwhile, the star couple are both busy with their upcoming projects; The Devotion of Suspect X and Vikram Vedha for Saif and Adipurush for Kareena.

