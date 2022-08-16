 
Showbiz
Sidharth Malhotra reveals future plans with Kiara Advani on Koffee With Karan

Sidharth Malhotra is spilling the beans on his romance with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani on Koffee With Karan.

The teaser of the upcoming episode is released this weak, featuring the 'Punjabi boys' Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra.

The episode has already sparked frenzy amongst fans, especially after the boys are spotted discussing about their ladyloves Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani.

In the trailer, all three of the guys recalled the moment from last year's Koffee with Karan when Vicky was told about his now-wife Katrina's comment about how they will look good together. Vicky recreated the same action as last time by swooning and he fell in Sidharth's lap this time.

The Shershah star also had a slip of the tongue as he revealed that he manifests the same for himself as Vicky and Katrina. On being investigated further by Karan, he regained his composure and was called a ‘beeba munda (simple innocent boy)' for it.

Koffee with Karan's current season began last month in July and has hosted actors Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor so far. 

